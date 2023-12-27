Wednesday's NHL play includes the Dallas Stars (20-8-4) visiting the St. Louis Blues (17-15-1) at Enterprise Center. The Blues are underdogs (+125 on the moneyline) against the Stars (-150) ahead of the game, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+.

Blues vs. Stars Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs. Stars Total and Moneyline

Stars Moneyline Blues Moneyline Total BetMGM -150 +125 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Blues vs. Stars Betting Trends

Dallas and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in 20 of 32 games this season.

In the 29 times this season the Stars have been favored on the moneyline, they have gone 19-10 in those games.

The Blues have claimed an upset victory in 11, or 52.4%, of the 21 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Dallas is 9-1 when it has played with moneyline odds of -150 or shorter (90.0% win percentage).

St. Louis has won six of its 14 games when it is the underdog by +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Blues Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-3-1 2-8 8-2-0 6.3 3.4 3.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-3-1 3.4 3.8 6 20.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 5-5 6-4-0 6.3 3.2 3.5 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-5-0 3.2 3.5 4 16.0% Record as ML Favorite 6-3 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 8 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 1-3 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

