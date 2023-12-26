Top Player Prop Bets for Grizzlies vs. Pelicans on December 26, 2023
Bookmakers have listed player props for Brandon Ingram, Desmond Bane and others when the New Orleans Pelicans host the Memphis Grizzlies at Smoothie King Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Grizzlies vs Pelicans Additional Info
|Pelicans vs Grizzlies Injury Report
|Pelicans vs Grizzlies Players to Watch
|Pelicans vs Grizzlies Betting Trends & Stats
|Pelicans vs Grizzlies Prediction
|Pelicans vs Grizzlies Odds/Over/Under
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Memphis Grizzlies
Desmond Bane Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (Over: -114)
|4.5 (Over: -108)
|4.5 (Over: -125)
|3.5 (Over: -149)
- The 25.5-point prop total for Bane on Tuesday is 0.4 higher than his scoring average, which is 25.1.
- He has grabbed 4.5 boards per game, matching his over/under for Tuesday.
- Bane averages 5.2 assists, 0.7 more than Tuesday's over/under.
- Bane's 3.5 three-pointers made per game is equal to his Tuesday over/under.
Get Bane gear at Fanatics!
Jaren Jackson Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: -114)
|1.5 (Over: +128)
- Tuesday's points prop bet for Jaren Jackson Jr. is 18.5 points. That is 2.9 fewer than his season average of 21.4.
- He has averaged 0.1 more rebounds per game (5.6) than his prop bet total in Tuesday's game (5.5).
- Jackson has averaged 1.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: New Orleans Pelicans
Brandon Ingram Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|22.5 (Over: -125)
|4.5 (Over: -130)
|5.5 (Over: -115)
|1.5 (Over: +154)
- The 22.5-point total set for Ingram on Tuesday is 1.2 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
- He has collected 4.8 rebounds per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (4.5).
- Ingram's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (5.5).
- Ingram has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Tuesday's game (1.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Jonas Valančiūnas Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -114)
|5.5 (Over: -114)
|1.5 (Over: +128)
- Jonas Valanciunas' 14.9 points per game are 0.4 more than Tuesday's prop total.
- His rebounding average -- 10.0 per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet for Tuesday's game (10.5).
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.