The Memphis Grizzlies (9-19) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (17-13) on December 26, 2023 at Smoothie King Center.

Grizzlies vs. Pelicans Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: Bally Sports

Grizzlies vs Pelicans Additional Info

Grizzlies Stats Insights

The Grizzlies are shooting 44.0% from the field, 2.5% lower than the 46.5% the Pelicans' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Memphis has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Grizzlies are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 15th.

The Grizzlies' 107.0 points per game are 6.3 fewer points than the 113.3 the Pelicans give up.

Memphis has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 113.3 points.

Grizzlies Home & Away Comparison

The Grizzlies score 104.6 points per game at home, 4.5 fewer points than away (109.1). Defensively they concede 111.8 per game, 1.0 fewer points than on the road (112.8).

At home the Grizzlies are averaging 23.5 assists per game, 0.9 less than away (24.4).

Grizzlies Injuries