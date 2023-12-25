Noah Gray has a decent matchup when his Kansas City Chiefs play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16 (Monday, 1:00 PM ET). The Raiders have allowed 209.6 passing yards per game, 11th in the NFL.

Gray has a 283-yard year on 24 catches with two scores so far. He has been targeted on 31 occasions, and averages 21.8 yards.

Gray vs. the Raiders

Gray vs the Raiders (since 2021): 4 GP / 13 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 13 REC YPG / REC TD Las Vegas has allowed four opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

18 players have caught a TD pass against the Raiders this year.

Las Vegas has not allowed an opposing receiver to register two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 209.6 passing yards per game given up by the Raiders defense makes them the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense.

The Raiders have the No. 13 defense in the league in passing TDs allowed, giving up 18 this season (1.3 per game).

Noah Gray Receiving Props vs. the Raiders

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-120)

Gray Receiving Insights

Gray, in the receiving game, has gone over on his receiving yards prop in eight of 13 games this year.

Gray has 5.8% of his team's target share (31 targets on 531 passing attempts).

He has picked up 9.1 yards per target (283 yards on 31 targets).

Gray has had a touchdown catch in two of 13 games this season. He reeled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has 5.9% of his team's 34 offensive touchdowns this season (two).

Gray's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Patriots 12/17/2023 Week 15 2 TAR / 2 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 12/3/2023 Week 13 1 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 11/26/2023 Week 12 3 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 11/20/2023 Week 11 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 11/5/2023 Week 9 3 TAR / 3 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

