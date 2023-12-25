The Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to play in a Week 16 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Monday. Will Marquez Valdes-Scantling hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

Valdes-Scantling's 20 catches have yielded 312 yards (22.3 per game) and one TD. He has been targeted on 38 occasions.

Valdes-Scantling, in 14 games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 2 2 48 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 2 13 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 37 0 Week 4 @Jets 2 1 6 0 Week 5 @Vikings 2 1 12 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Chargers 5 3 84 1 Week 8 @Broncos 4 2 27 0 Week 9 Dolphins 3 2 22 0 Week 11 Eagles 3 0 0 0 Week 12 @Raiders 1 1 -1 0 Week 13 @Packers 5 2 25 0 Week 14 Bills 4 2 22 0 Week 15 @Patriots 1 1 17 0

