Jerick McKinnon did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs match up against the Las Vegas Raiders at 1:00 PM ET on Monday in Week 16. All of McKinnon's stats can be found on this page.

Rep Jerick McKinnon and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heading into Week 16, McKinnon has 21 carries for 60 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 2.9 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 25 receptions (32 targets) for 192 yards.

Keep an eye on McKinnon's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Jerick McKinnon Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Groin

The Chiefs have listed one other running back on the injury report this week: Isiah Pacheco (FP/shoulder): 176 Rush Att; 779 Rush Yds; 6 Rush TDs 33 Rec; 209 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 16 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Raiders Game Info

Game Day: December 25, 2023

December 25, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

McKinnon 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 21 60 1 2.9 32 25 192 4

McKinnon Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Lions 0 0 0 1 10 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 1 -2 0 3 24 0 Week 3 Bears 2 9 0 3 19 2 Week 4 @Jets 3 7 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 1 7 0 2 18 0 Week 6 Broncos 0 0 0 3 20 0 Week 7 Chargers 2 2 0 2 24 0 Week 8 @Broncos 2 -2 0 1 10 0 Week 9 Dolphins 1 2 0 2 22 1 Week 11 Eagles 1 7 0 2 8 0 Week 14 Bills 4 19 1 3 18 0 Week 15 @Patriots 4 11 0 3 19 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.