The San Francisco 49ers will meet the Baltimore Ravens at Levi's Stadium on Monday, December 25 at 8:15 PM ET. Our computer model projects the 49ers will earn a victory -- keep scrolling for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The 49ers have been a tough opponent for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (third-best with 30.4 points per game) and scoring defense (second-best with 16.7 points allowed per game) this year. The Ravens have excelled on both offense and defense this season, ranking fifth-best in total offense (374.1 total yards per game) and second-best in total defense (287.9 total yards allowed per game).

49ers vs. Ravens Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Toss Up (Spread: 49ers by 6) Under (47) 49ers 26, Ravens 20

49ers Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the 49ers a 73.3% chance to win.

San Francisco has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

The 49ers have covered the spread four times this season (4-4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.

In San Francisco's 14 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

49ers games this season have posted an average total of 43.7, which is 3.3 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Ravens Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 32.3% chance of a victory for the Ravens.

Baltimore has covered nine times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.

In Baltimore's 14 contests this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

The over/under for this game is 3.9 points higher than the average scoring total for Ravens games (43.1).

49ers vs. Ravens 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed San Francisco 30.4 16.7 29.8 16.5 30.8 16.9 Baltimore 27.4 16.1 31.6 17.7 23.3 14.4

