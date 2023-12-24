Will Treylon Burks Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Treylon Burks did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 16 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Burks' stats on this page.
Burks' season stats include 185 yards on 12 receptions (15.4 per catch) and zero touchdowns, plus four carries for 21 yards. He has been targeted 24 times.
Treylon Burks Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Illness
- The Titans have listed five other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- Josh Whyle (FP/knee): 9 Rec; 94 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- DeAndre Hopkins (LP/nir - rest): 59 Rec; 919 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (LP/hand): 28 Rec; 370 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Trevon Wesco (LP/shin): 1 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Kyle Philips (DNP/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Titans vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Burks 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|24
|12
|185
|48
|0
|15.4
Burks Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|3
|2
|18
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|4
|3
|76
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|6
|1
|5
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|3
|2
|23
|0
|Week 14
|@Dolphins
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Week 15
|Texans
|3
|3
|62
|0
