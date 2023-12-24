The Tennessee Titans (5-9) square off against the Seattle Seahawks (7-7) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

How to Watch Seahawks vs. Titans

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Titans Insights

The Titans rack up 5.5 fewer points per game (18.4) than the Seahawks allow (23.9).

The Titans rack up 293.7 yards per game, 70 fewer yards than the 363.7 the Seahawks allow.

This year Tennessee averages 104 rushing yards per game, 23.3 fewer than Seattle allows (127.3).

The Titans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Seahawks have 19 takeaways.

Titans Home Performance

The Titans score 22.7 points per game at home (4.3 more than overall) and concede 19.1 at home (2.4 fewer than overall).

The Titans pick up 314 yards per game at home (20.3 more than overall) and concede 315.4 at home (23.9 fewer than overall).

At home, Tennessee picks up fewer passing yards (183.3 per game) than it does overall (189.7). But it also gives up fewer passing yards at home (213.9) than overall (226.4).

The Titans pick up more rushing yards at home (130.7 per game) than they do overall (104), and concede fewer at home (101.6 per game) than overall (112.9).

At home, the Titans successfully convert more third downs (35.5%) than they do overall (32.8%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs at home (29.3%) than overall (36.8%).

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 Indianapolis L 31-28 CBS 12/11/2023 at Miami W 28-27 ESPN 12/17/2023 Houston L 19-16 CBS 12/24/2023 Seattle - CBS 12/31/2023 at Houston - FOX 1/7/2024 Jacksonville - -

