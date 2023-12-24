Nick Westbrook-Ikhine was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 16 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Check out Westbrook-Ikhine's stats on this page.

Heading into Week 16, Westbrook-Ikhine has 28 receptions for 370 yards -- 13.2 yards per catch -- and three receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 45 occasions.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

  • Reported Injury: Hand
  • The Titans have listed five other receiviers on the injury report this week:
    • Josh Whyle (FP/knee): 9 Rec; 94 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
    • DeAndre Hopkins (LP/nir - rest): 59 Rec; 919 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
    • Trevon Wesco (LP/shin): 1 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
    • Kyle Philips (DNP/hamstring): 13 Rec; 166 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
    • Treylon Burks (DNP/illness): 12 Rec; 185 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs

Week 16 Injury Reports

Titans vs. Seahawks Game Info

  • Game Day: December 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM
Westbrook-Ikhine 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch
45 28 370 107 3 13.2

Westbrook-Ikhine Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs
Week 1 @Saints 7 4 58 0
Week 2 Chargers 3 3 25 1
Week 4 Bengals 6 5 51 1
Week 5 @Colts 3 1 9 0
Week 6 Ravens 4 3 25 0
Week 8 Falcons 2 1 33 1
Week 9 @Steelers 1 1 23 0
Week 10 @Buccaneers 4 1 9 0
Week 11 @Jaguars 1 1 7 0
Week 12 Panthers 5 4 41 0
Week 13 Colts 3 1 28 0
Week 14 @Dolphins 4 2 28 0
Week 15 Texans 2 1 33 0

