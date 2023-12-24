A pair of streaking teams meet when the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Yellow Jackets are 6.5-point underdogs and will try to keep their four-game win streak going against the Wolf Pack, who have won four straight. The point total for the matchup is set at 139.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nevada -6.5 139.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nevada vs Georgia Tech Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Wolf Pack have put together an 8-3-0 record against the spread.

Nevada has been at least a -300 moneyline favorite six times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Wolf Pack, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Georgia Tech has a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Yellow Jackets have a win-loss record of 2-1 with odds of +240 or worse this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Georgia Tech has a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nevada 5 45.5% 79.3 151.7 64.8 135.8 145 Georgia Tech 8 72.7% 72.4 151.7 71 135.8 146.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Nevada vs Georgia Tech Insights & Trends

The 79.3 points per game the Wolf Pack put up are 8.3 more points than the Yellow Jackets allow (71).

Nevada is 8-2 against the spread and 11-0 overall when scoring more than 71 points.

The Yellow Jackets score an average of 72.4 points per game, 7.6 more points than the 64.8 the Wolf Pack give up to opponents.

Georgia Tech has put together a 6-3 ATS record and an 8-1 overall record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nevada 8-3-0 5-2 5-6-0 Georgia Tech 6-5-0 2-1 4-7-0

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nevada Georgia Tech 14-1 Home Record 11-6 6-7 Away Record 3-9 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 76.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.