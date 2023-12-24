Will Kyle Philips Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Kyle Philips did not participate in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans' Week 16 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Philips' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In the air, Philips has been targeted 19 times, with season stats of 166 yards on 13 receptions (12.8 per catch) and zero TDs.
Kyle Philips Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- There are five other pass catchers on the injury report for the Titans this week:
- Josh Whyle (FP/knee): 9 Rec; 94 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
- DeAndre Hopkins (LP/nir - rest): 59 Rec; 919 Rec Yds; 6 Rec TDs
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (LP/hand): 28 Rec; 370 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Trevon Wesco (LP/shin): 1 Rec; 21 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- Treylon Burks (DNP/illness): 12 Rec; 185 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Week 16 Injury Reports
Titans vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Philips 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|19
|13
|166
|72
|0
|12.8
Philips Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 5
|@Colts
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|2
|1
|6
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|3
|3
|24
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|5
|4
|68
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|5
|3
|61
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|1
|1
|10
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|2
|1
|-3
|0
