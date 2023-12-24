Will Derrick Henry Play in Week 16? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Derrick Henry was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Tennessee Titans play the Seattle Seahawks at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 16. All of Henry's stats can be found on this page.
Henry has season stats which include 884 rushing yards on 230 carries (3.8 per attempt) and 10 touchdowns, plus 27 receptions on 34 targets for 203 yards.
Derrick Henry Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- No other running back is listed on the injury report for the Titans.
Week 16 Injury Reports
Titans vs. Seahawks Game Info
- Game Day: December 24, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Henry 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|230
|884
|10
|3.8
|34
|27
|203
|0
Henry Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Saints
|15
|63
|0
|2
|56
|0
|Week 2
|Chargers
|25
|80
|1
|3
|15
|0
|Week 3
|@Browns
|11
|20
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bengals
|22
|122
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 5
|@Colts
|13
|43
|0
|3
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Ravens
|12
|97
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 8
|Falcons
|22
|101
|0
|4
|21
|0
|Week 9
|@Steelers
|17
|75
|1
|3
|27
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|11
|24
|0
|1
|-4
|0
|Week 11
|@Jaguars
|10
|38
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 12
|Panthers
|18
|76
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Colts
|21
|102
|2
|1
|18
|0
|Week 14
|@Dolphins
|17
|34
|2
|1
|17
|0
|Week 15
|Texans
|16
|9
|0
|4
|1
|0
