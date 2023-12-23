Utah State vs. Georgia State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
In this season's Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, the Georgia State Panthers are underdogs, but by less than a field goal (+1), against the Utah State Aggies. Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho will host the matchup on December 23, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 62.5 points.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Utah State vs. Georgia State matchup.
Utah State vs. Georgia State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Boise, Idaho
- Venue: Albertsons Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Utah State vs. Georgia State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah State Moneyline
|Georgia State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah State (-1)
|62.5
|-115
|-105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Utah State (-1.5)
|61.5
|-110
|-110
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 17 Odds
- James Madison vs Air Force
- South Alabama vs Eastern Michigan
- Georgia Tech vs UCF
- UTSA vs Marshall
- Arkansas State vs Northern Illinois
- South Florida vs Syracuse
- Utah vs Northwestern
- Coastal Carolina vs San Jose State
Utah State vs. Georgia State Betting Trends
- Utah State has covered five times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.
- Georgia State has covered six times in 11 chances against the spread this season.
- When playing as at least 1-point underdogs this year, the Panthers have an ATS record of 3-3.
Utah State & Georgia State 2023 Futures Odds
|Utah State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|To Win the MWC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.