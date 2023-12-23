In the upcoming tilt against the Chicago Blackhawks, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Tyler Tucker to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Tyler Tucker score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Tucker stats and insights

In one of 15 games this season, Tucker scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Blackhawks this season in two games (zero shots).

Tucker has no points on the power play.

Tucker averages 0.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 115 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17.7 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Tucker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 10:59 Away W 4-1 12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:00 Away L 6-1 12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:42 Home W 4-3 OT 12/14/2023 Senators 0 0 0 8:22 Home W 4-2 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:24 Away L 5-2 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:27 Home W 6-4 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 4-2 11/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:23 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 6-3 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:16 Away L 4-1

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+

NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

