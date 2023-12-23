If you're seeking bracketology analysis of Southern Illinois and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Southern Illinois ranks

Record MVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-1 NR NR 77

Southern Illinois' best wins

As far as its signature win this season, Southern Illinois defeated the Saint Louis Billikens at home on December 2. The final score was 101-62. That signature victory versus Saint Louis featured a team-leading 32 points from Xavier Johnson. Clarence Rupert, with 13 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

76-63 at home over North Dakota State (No. 154/RPI) on December 19

91-68 at home over Queens (No. 246/RPI) on November 10

70-68 at home over Oklahoma State (No. 266/RPI) on December 5

71-55 at home over Chicago State (No. 285/RPI) on November 16

81-54 over New Mexico State (No. 297/RPI) on November 22

Southern Illinois' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

The Salukis have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (two).

When facing Quadrant 4 teams (based on the RPI), the Salukis are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 48th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Southern Illinois is facing the 190th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Salukis' upcoming schedule features 10 games against teams with worse records and 13 games versus teams with records above .500.

When it comes to SIU's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Southern Illinois' next game

Matchup: Southern Illinois Salukis vs. UIC Flames

Southern Illinois Salukis vs. UIC Flames Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

