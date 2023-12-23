The St. Louis Blues' upcoming game against the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Scott Perunovich find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Perunovich stats and insights

  • Perunovich is yet to score through 17 games this season.
  • In two games against the Blackhawks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
  • He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blackhawks are allowing 115 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.7 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Perunovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:27 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 3-1
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 5-2
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 6-3
12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:37 Away W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 4-1
11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:18 Away L 3-1
11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 8-3
11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:06 Away W 6-5
11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:09 Away W 3-1

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

