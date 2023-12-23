San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | Hawai'i Bowl
In this season's Hawai'i Bowl, the San Jose State Spartans are significant favorites (-9.5) over the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers. the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex in Honolulu, Hawaii will act as host on December 23, 2023, starting at 10:30 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.
San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Jose State Moneyline
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Jose State (-9.5)
|55.5
|-350
|+270
|FanDuel
|San Jose State (-9.5)
|54.5
|-335
|+265
San Jose State vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- San Jose State has compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Spartans have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
- Coastal Carolina has compiled an 8-4-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Chanticleers have covered the spread when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
San Jose State & Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Coastal Carolina
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
