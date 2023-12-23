Will Sammy Blais Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 23?
When the St. Louis Blues take on the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Sammy Blais find the back of the net? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Sammy Blais score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Blais stats and insights
- Blais has scored in one of 26 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored against the Blackhawks this season in two games (two shots).
- Blais has zero points on the power play.
- Blais' shooting percentage is 5.6%, and he averages 0.6 shots per game.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 115 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.7 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Blais recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|8:17
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|5:28
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|7:30
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|8:17
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|8:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|6:38
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|7:30
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|12:40
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/24/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|8:15
|Home
|L 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|7:13
|Away
|W 6-5
Blues vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
