The St. Louis Blues, with Robert Thomas, will be on the ice Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Chicago Blackhawks. If you'd like to wager on Thomas' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Robert Thomas vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Thomas Season Stats Insights

Thomas' plus-minus this season, in 20:34 per game on the ice, is +12.

In 10 of 32 games this year Thomas has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 22 of 32 games this season, Thomas has registered a point, and nine of those games included multiple points.

Thomas has an assist in 15 of 32 games this season, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Thomas' odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 68.9% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Thomas going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 53.5%.

Thomas Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 115 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-40) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 32 Games 6 35 Points 3 12 Goals 0 23 Assists 3

