The St. Louis Blues' upcoming contest against the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Robert Thomas find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Robert Thomas score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Thomas stats and insights

  • Thomas has scored in 10 of 32 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In two games against the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 17.1% shooting percentage, attempting 2.2 shots per game.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • The Blackhawks have given up 115 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 28th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.7 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Thomas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Panthers 3 0 3 18:27 Away W 4-1
12/19/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:44 Away L 6-1
12/16/2023 Stars 2 0 2 21:15 Home W 4-3 OT
12/14/2023 Senators 3 2 1 22:16 Home W 4-2
12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:47 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:10 Away L 3-1
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 2 2 0 23:52 Away L 5-2
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 22:51 Home L 6-3
12/4/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 21:35 Away W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 4-1

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

