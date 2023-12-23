For bracketology insights on Morehead State and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

Want to bet on Morehead State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Morehead State ranks

Record OVC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 232

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Morehead State's best win

On November 30, Morehead State registered its best win of the season, a 67-64 victory over the Marshall Thundering Herd, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 184) in the RPI rankings. That signature victory against Marshall featured a team-leading 14 points from Katie Novik. Paris McBride, with 13 points, was second on the team.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Morehead State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), Morehead State is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most losses.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, based on our predictions, Morehead State has drawn the 90th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Eagles have 18 games left this season, including 14 against teams with worse records, and four against teams with records above .500.

Morehead St has 18 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Morehead State's next game

Matchup: Southeast Missouri State Redhawks vs. Morehead State Eagles

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks vs. Morehead State Eagles Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Morehead State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.