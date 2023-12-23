Will Louisville be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Louisville's complete tournament resume.

How Louisville ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-2 0-0 18 18 22

Louisville's best wins

Louisville picked up its best win of the season on November 26, when it defeated the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who rank No. 20 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 81-70. Kiki Jefferson, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Gonzaga, posted 21 points, while Nina Rickards was second on the team with 16.

Next best wins

59-51 at home over Washington (No. 49/RPI) on December 20

77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 99/RPI) on November 6

72-63 over Liberty (No. 109/RPI) on November 25

73-61 at home over Kentucky (No. 112/RPI) on December 10

64-58 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 117/RPI) on November 29

Louisville's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, Louisville has one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Cardinals have three wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, Louisville has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 37th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Louisville has the 30th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

In terms of the Cardinals' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams above .500.

Looking at Louisville's upcoming schedule, it has six games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Louisville's next game

Matchup: Miami Hurricanes vs. Louisville Cardinals

Miami Hurricanes vs. Louisville Cardinals Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida TV Channel: ACC Network

