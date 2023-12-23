2024 NCAA Bracketology: Louisville Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
Will Louisville be one of the teams to secure a spot in the women's NCAA tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Louisville's complete tournament resume.
Want to bet on Louisville's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Louisville ranks
|Record
|ACC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-2
|0-0
|18
|18
|22
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Louisville's best wins
Louisville picked up its best win of the season on November 26, when it defeated the Gonzaga Bulldogs, who rank No. 20 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 81-70. Kiki Jefferson, as the leading point-getter in the victory over Gonzaga, posted 21 points, while Nina Rickards was second on the team with 16.
Next best wins
- 59-51 at home over Washington (No. 49/RPI) on December 20
- 77-59 on the road over Cincinnati (No. 99/RPI) on November 6
- 72-63 over Liberty (No. 109/RPI) on November 25
- 73-61 at home over Kentucky (No. 112/RPI) on December 10
- 64-58 on the road over Ole Miss (No. 117/RPI) on November 29
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Louisville's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 3-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Based on the RPI, Louisville has one win versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.
- Based on the RPI, the Cardinals have three wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the seventh-most in the nation.
- Based on the RPI, Louisville has three wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 37th-most in Division 1.
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, Louisville has the 30th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.
- In terms of the Cardinals' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games remaining against teams that have a worse record, and they have 15 contests against teams above .500.
- Looking at Louisville's upcoming schedule, it has six games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Louisville's next game
- Matchup: Miami Hurricanes vs. Louisville Cardinals
- Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- TV Channel: ACC Network
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Louisville games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.