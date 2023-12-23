The St. Louis Blues, including Justin Faulk, are in action Saturday against the Chicago Blackhawks at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Faulk's props versus the Blackhawks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Justin Faulk vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Faulk Season Stats Insights

Faulk's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:26 per game on the ice, is +5.

In one of 32 games this year, Faulk has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Faulk has registered a point in a game 13 times this season over 32 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Faulk has an assist in 12 of 32 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Faulk hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Faulk going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Faulk Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 28th in goals allowed, giving up 115 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-40) ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 32 Games 6 15 Points 4 1 Goals 0 14 Assists 4

