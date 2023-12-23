When the St. Louis Blues square off against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Justin Faulk score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Justin Faulk score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Faulk stats and insights

  • Faulk has scored in one of 32 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In two games versus the Blackhawks this season, he has taken seven shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 1.3% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 115 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17.7 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Faulk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:16 Away W 4-1
12/19/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 22:36 Away L 6-1
12/16/2023 Stars 0 0 0 22:34 Home W 4-3 OT
12/14/2023 Senators 2 0 2 22:36 Home W 4-2
12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:08 Home L 6-4
12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 20:05 Away L 3-1
12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:58 Away L 5-2
12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 24:21 Home L 6-3
12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 21:52 Away W 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:21 Away L 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Blackhawks game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.