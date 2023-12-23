Will Jordan Kyrou Score a Goal Against the Blackhawks on December 23?
Should you bet on Jordan Kyrou to score a goal when the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks meet up on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Jordan Kyrou score a goal against the Blackhawks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Kyrou stats and insights
- Kyrou has scored in six of 32 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has taken four shots in two games against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up five assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 6.5% of them.
Blackhawks defensive stats
- The Blackhawks are 28th in goals allowed, conceding 115 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 17.7 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Kyrou recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|17:28
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/19/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|16:01
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/16/2023
|Stars
|3
|1
|2
|17:39
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|17:27
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:19
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|16:25
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:05
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|22:38
|Away
|L 4-1
Blues vs. Blackhawks game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CHI+, BSMW, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
