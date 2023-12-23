Ja Morant plus his Memphis Grizzlies teammates match up versus the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Morant, in his last action, had 20 points and eight assists in a 116-103 win over the Pacers.

Below we will dive into Morant's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Ja Morant Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 27.5 (-114)

Over 27.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (-149)

Over 5.5 (-149) Assists Prop: Over 8.5 (-125)

Over 8.5 (-125) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-106)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were 25th in the NBA last year, giving up 118.1 points per game.

The Hawks were the 19th-ranked squad in the league last season, conceding 44.1 boards per game.

Looking at assists, the Hawks conceded 26.0 per game last season, ranking them 22nd in the NBA.

On defense, the Hawks conceded 11.9 made three-pointers per contest last season, eighth in the league.

Ja Morant vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 29 27 3 6 0 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.