The Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) have five players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Atlanta Hawks (12-16) on Saturday, December 23 at State Farm Arena, with tip-off at 7:30 PM ET.

The Grizzlies took care of business in their most recent game 116-103 against the Pacers on Thursday. Desmond Bane recorded 31 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Grizzlies.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brandon Clarke PF Out Achilles Luke Kennard SG Out Knee 8.3 2.9 2 Steven Adams C Out For Season Knee Derrick Rose PG Out Hamstring 9.1 2 3.5 Marcus Smart PG Questionable Ankle 12.5 2.5 5

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Jalen Johnson: Out (Wrist), Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb), AJ Griffin: Out (Personal), De'Andre Hunter: Out (Knee)

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSSEX

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -1.5 240.5

