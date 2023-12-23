How to Watch Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5) bring a three-game losing streak into a home contest versus the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7), who have lost three straight as well. It starts at 4:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SECN
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights
- This season, Eastern Kentucky has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45% from the field.
- The Colonels are the third-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide sit at 33rd.
- The Colonels score an average of 86.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 78.5 the Crimson Tide give up.
- Eastern Kentucky has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 78.5 points.
Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- At home Eastern Kentucky is putting up 93.1 points per game, 18.8 more than it is averaging away (74.3).
- The Colonels give up 74.3 points per game at home, and 81.8 away.
- Beyond the arc, Eastern Kentucky knocks down fewer 3-pointers away (7.5 per game) than at home (9), but makes a higher percentage away (34.5%) than at home (32.1%).
Eastern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Louisiana
|L 73-62
|Cajundome
|12/17/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|L 85-75
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Troy
|L 88-81
|Trojan Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/29/2023
|@ Purdue
|-
|Mackey Arena
|1/4/2024
|Lipscomb
|-
|Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena
