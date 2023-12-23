The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5) bring a three-game losing streak into a home contest versus the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7), who have lost three straight as well. It starts at 4:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Eastern Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SECN

Eastern Kentucky Stats Insights

This season, Eastern Kentucky has a 3-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45% from the field.

The Colonels are the third-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide sit at 33rd.

The Colonels score an average of 86.3 points per game, 7.8 more points than the 78.5 the Crimson Tide give up.

Eastern Kentucky has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 78.5 points.

Eastern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

At home Eastern Kentucky is putting up 93.1 points per game, 18.8 more than it is averaging away (74.3).

The Colonels give up 74.3 points per game at home, and 81.8 away.

Beyond the arc, Eastern Kentucky knocks down fewer 3-pointers away (7.5 per game) than at home (9), but makes a higher percentage away (34.5%) than at home (32.1%).

