The NBA schedule on Saturday includes Desmond Bane and the Memphis Grizzlies (8-19) visiting the Atlanta Hawks (12-16) at State Farm Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Grizzlies vs. Hawks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE and BSSEX

BSSE and BSSEX Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Arena: State Farm Arena

State Farm Arena

Desmond Bane vs. Trae Young Fantasy Comparison

Stat Desmond Bane Trae Young Total Fantasy Pts 1000.7 1228.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.5 47.3 Fantasy Rank 25 7

Desmond Bane vs. Trae Young Insights

Desmond Bane & the Grizzlies

Bane's numbers for the season are 24.7 points, 5.2 assists and 4.5 boards per contest, shooting 46.3% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 3.4 made 3-pointers per contest (sixth in league).

The Grizzlies have been outscored by 5.7 points per game (scoring 106.4 points per game to rank 30th in the league while allowing 112.1 per contest to rank 10th in the NBA) and have a -155 scoring differential overall.

Memphis falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. It is collecting 42 rebounds per game (24th in the league) compared to its opponents' 45.6 per contest.

The Grizzlies make 13 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) at a 33.7% rate (27th in the NBA), compared to the 14.3 per outing their opponents make while shooting 39% from beyond the arc.

Memphis forces 15 turnovers per game (fourth in the league) while committing 14.2 (24th in NBA play).

Trae Young & the Hawks

Trae Young provides the Hawks 28.3 points, 3 boards and 11.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Hawks score 122.8 points per game (third in NBA) and allow 122.9 (28th in league) for a -2 scoring differential overall.

Atlanta pulls down 44.2 rebounds per game (13th in league), compared to the 43.9 of its opponents.

The Hawks hit 14.5 three-pointers per game (sixth-most in the league) at a 37.8% rate (ninth-best in NBA), compared to the 13.6 their opponents make, shooting 38.7% from deep.

Atlanta has committed 13.1 turnovers per game (15th in NBA), 1.5 fewer than the 14.6 it forces (fifth in league).

Desmond Bane vs. Trae Young Advanced Stats

Stat Desmond Bane Trae Young Plus/Minus Per Game -4.3 0.7 Usage Percentage 30.2% 32% True Shooting Pct 58.2% 59.3% Total Rebound Pct 7.2% 4.6% Assist Pct 27.5% 45.6%

