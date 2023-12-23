Desmond Bane plus his Memphis Grizzlies teammates take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on December 21, Bane produced 31 points, six rebounds and seven assists in a 116-103 win against the Pacers.

We're going to look at Bane's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Desmond Bane Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 24.7 26.4 Rebounds 4.5 4.5 4.6 Assists 5.5 5.2 5.5 PRA -- 34.4 36.5 PR -- 29.2 31 3PM 4.5 3.4 3.7



Desmond Bane Insights vs. the Hawks

Bane has taken 19.6 shots per game this season and made 9.1 per game, which account for 21.2% and 22.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 25.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 3.4 per game.

Bane's opponents, the Hawks, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking eighth with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 22nd in possessions per game with 102.8.

On defense, the Hawks have conceded 122.9 points per contest, which is 28th-best in the league.

On the glass, the Hawks are ranked 18th in the NBA, conceding 43.9 rebounds per game.

Giving up 28.3 assists per contest, the Hawks are the 28th-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 13.6 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the 20th-ranked team in the league.

Desmond Bane vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 34 25 3 5 3 0 0

