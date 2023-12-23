For bracketology insights around Bellarmine and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, outlining what you need to know.

How Bellarmine ranks

Record ASUN Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 170

Bellarmine's best wins

Against the Wofford Terriers on December 2, Bellarmine registered its best win of the season, which was a 61-59 road victory. Hayley Harrison was the leading scorer in the signature win over Wofford, dropping 15 points with six rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

70-66 at home over Ohio (No. 295/RPI) on December 30

64-58 on the road over Evansville (No. 358/RPI) on November 29

Bellarmine's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

Schedule insights

Bellarmine is playing the 139th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Knights have nine games remaining against teams above .500. They have five upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Bellarmine's upcoming schedule includes no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Bellarmine's next game

Matchup: Austin Peay Governors vs. Bellarmine Knights

Austin Peay Governors vs. Bellarmine Knights Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

