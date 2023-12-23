The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) hope to build on an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Owls allow to opponents.

In games Arizona shoots higher than 42.2% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Wildcats are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls sit at 154th.

The Wildcats average 24.2 more points per game (92.3) than the Owls give up (68.1).

Arizona is 9-1 when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Florida Atlantic Stats Insights

The Owls are shooting 50.8% from the field, 10.8% higher than the 40% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.

Florida Atlantic has compiled a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40% from the field.

The Owls are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 28th.

The Owls' 83.5 points per game are 15.8 more points than the 67.7 the Wildcats allow.

When Florida Atlantic gives up fewer than 92.3 points, it is 9-1.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona put up 85.2 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.

The Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game last season at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed in road games (74.5).

In terms of total threes made, Arizona performed worse at home last year, draining 8.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 9 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 38.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.9% clip on the road.

Florida Atlantic Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Florida Atlantic scored 6.2 more points per game at home (82.1) than away (75.9).

In 2022-23, the Owls conceded 3.3 fewer points per game at home (64.2) than away (67.5).

At home, Florida Atlantic sunk 10.4 3-pointers per game last season, 0.5 more than it averaged on the road (9.9). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (37.7%) than away (38%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center 12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12/20/2023 Alabama W 87-74 Footprint Center 12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena 12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion 12/31/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion

Florida Atlantic Upcoming Schedule