There is high school basketball competition in Washington County, Kentucky today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Washington County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Washington County High School at Taylor County High School

Game Time: 5:55 PM ET on December 22

5:55 PM ET on December 22 Location: Fairdale, KY

Fairdale, KY How to Stream: Watch Here

Washington County High School at Taylor County High School