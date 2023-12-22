Southern Illinois vs. Southern Indiana December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-8) meet the Southern Illinois Salukis (6-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Banterra Center. This contest will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southern Illinois vs. Southern Indiana Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Southern Illinois Players to Watch
- Xavier Johnson: 24.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Clarence Rupert: 9.9 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Troy D'Amico: 8.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jovan Stulic: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Trent Brown: 8.8 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Southern Indiana Players to Watch
- AJ Smith: 10.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jeremiah Hernandez: 12.9 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Jack Campion: 5.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kiyron Powell: 6.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Jack Mielke: 8.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
Southern Illinois vs. Southern Indiana Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Southern Illinois Rank
|Southern Illinois AVG
|Southern Indiana AVG
|Southern Indiana Rank
|321st
|65.7
|Points Scored
|75.8
|77th
|12th
|61.4
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|293rd
|331st
|31.5
|Rebounds
|38.5
|24th
|345th
|5.9
|Off. Rebounds
|10.2
|43rd
|112th
|7.9
|3pt Made
|9.7
|12th
|109th
|13.9
|Assists
|12.7
|204th
|160th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|12.7
|265th
