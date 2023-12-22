The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-9) will attempt to break a six-game road skid when squaring off against the Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Banterra Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southern Illinois vs. Southern Indiana Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Southern Illinois Stats Insights

The Salukis make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than the Screaming Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40%).

In games Southern Illinois shoots higher than 40% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.

The Screaming Eagles are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Salukis sit at 328th.

The Salukis record 6.5 more points per game (76.2) than the Screaming Eagles give up (69.7).

When Southern Illinois scores more than 69.7 points, it is 7-1.

Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Southern Illinois scored 70.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.1 more points than it averaged on the road (64.1).

At home, the Salukis gave up 8.1 fewer points per game (57.9) than away from home (66).

Looking at three-pointers, Southern Illinois performed better in home games last season, draining 8.4 treys per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage away from home.

Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule