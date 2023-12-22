How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Southern Indiana on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (3-9) will attempt to break a six-game road skid when squaring off against the Southern Illinois Salukis (7-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Banterra Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Southern Illinois vs. Southern Indiana Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other MVC Games
Southern Illinois Stats Insights
- The Salukis make 48.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.1 percentage points higher than the Screaming Eagles have allowed to their opponents (40%).
- In games Southern Illinois shoots higher than 40% from the field, it is 7-3 overall.
- The Screaming Eagles are the 117th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Salukis sit at 328th.
- The Salukis record 6.5 more points per game (76.2) than the Screaming Eagles give up (69.7).
- When Southern Illinois scores more than 69.7 points, it is 7-1.
Southern Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Southern Illinois scored 70.2 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.1 more points than it averaged on the road (64.1).
- At home, the Salukis gave up 8.1 fewer points per game (57.9) than away from home (66).
- Looking at three-pointers, Southern Illinois performed better in home games last season, draining 8.4 treys per game with a 33.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 32% three-point percentage away from home.
Southern Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Austin Peay
|L 70-68
|Banterra Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Wichita State
|L 69-68
|Charles Koch Arena
|12/19/2023
|North Dakota State
|W 76-63
|Banterra Center
|12/22/2023
|Southern Indiana
|-
|Banterra Center
|12/30/2023
|UIC
|-
|Banterra Center
|1/2/2024
|Belmont
|-
|Banterra Center
