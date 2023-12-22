Pike County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
If you reside in Pike County, Kentucky and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Pike County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Phelps High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Phelps, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bath County High School at Pike County Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Pikeville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
