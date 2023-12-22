Murray State vs. SMU: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 22
The Murray State Racers (3-8) will attempt to break a five-game losing skid when hosting the SMU Mustangs (8-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at CFSB Center. This game is at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Murray State matchup.
Murray State vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Murray State vs. SMU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|SMU Moneyline
|Murray State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|SMU (-5.5)
|139.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|SMU (-5.5)
|138.5
|-220
|+180
Murray State vs. SMU Betting Trends
- Murray State has covered three times in 10 matchups with a spread this year.
- The Racers have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread both times.
- SMU is 6-5-0 ATS this season.
- Mustangs games have hit the over just twice this season.
