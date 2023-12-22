The Murray State Racers (3-8) will try to halt a five-game losing skid when hosting the SMU Mustangs (8-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at CFSB Center. The contest airs on CBS Sports Network.

Murray State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky

CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky TV: CBS Sports Network

Murray State Stats Insights

The Racers are shooting 43.8% from the field, 7.2% higher than the 36.6% the Mustangs' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Murray State has a 3-6 record in games the team collectively shoots over 36.6% from the field.

The Racers are the 307th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs sit at 43rd.

The Racers' 71.8 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 62 the Mustangs give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 62 points, Murray State is 3-5.

Murray State Home & Away Comparison

Murray State averages 76.8 points per game at home, and 67 away.

In 2023-24 the Racers are allowing 3.7 fewer points per game at home (69.8) than on the road (73.5).

Murray State drains fewer 3-pointers at home (7 per game) than on the road (8.8). It also has a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.3%) than on the road (35.4%).

Murray State Upcoming Schedule