Christian County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is happening today in Christian County, Kentucky, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Christian County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Owensboro Catholic Schools at Hopkinsville High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Madisonville, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.