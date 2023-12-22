Caldwell County, KY High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Caldwell County, Kentucky today, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Caldwell County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Caldwell County High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 22
- Location: Princeton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Panola High School at Caldwell County High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Princeton, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
