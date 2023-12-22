Friday's game between the No. 17 BYU Cougars (10-1) and the Bellarmine Knights (4-9) at Marriott Center has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 84-59 and heavily favors BYU to come out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on December 22.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Bellarmine vs. BYU Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Provo, Utah

Provo, Utah Venue: Marriott Center

Bellarmine vs. BYU Score Prediction

Prediction: BYU 84, Bellarmine 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Bellarmine vs. BYU

Computer Predicted Spread: BYU (-25.0)

BYU (-25.0) Computer Predicted Total: 142.8

BYU has an 8-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Bellarmine, who is 4-6-0 ATS. The Cougars have gone over the point total in three games, while Knights games have gone over four times.

Bellarmine Performance Insights

The Knights put up 67.9 points per game (306th in college basketball) while giving up 69.5 per outing (145th in college basketball). They have a -20 scoring differential and have been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

Bellarmine falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.0 boards. It collects 34.5 rebounds per game (266th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.5.

Bellarmine knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (170th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.9. It shoots 32.6% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.1%.

Bellarmine has committed 10.8 turnovers per game (92nd in college basketball) while forcing 11.8 (207th in college basketball).

