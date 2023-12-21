The Missouri State Bears (5-3) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. It airs at 3:30 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Western Kentucky vs. Missouri State Scoring Comparison

  • The Hilltoppers' 65.9 points per game are just 1.0 fewer point than the 66.9 the Bears allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 66.9 points, Western Kentucky is 3-2.
  • Missouri State has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.9 points.
  • The Bears score 63.1 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 64.2 the Hilltoppers give up.
  • When Missouri State puts up more than 64.2 points, it is 3-1.
  • Western Kentucky has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.1 points.
  • The Bears are making 39.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Hilltoppers allow to opponents (39.7%).
  • The Hilltoppers' 39.3 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Bears have conceded.

Western Kentucky Leaders

  • Acacia Hayes: 16.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.7 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64)
  • Alexis Mead: 11.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.7 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)
  • Ana Teresa Faustino: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)
  • Karris Allen: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
  • Odeth Betancourt: 5.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Western Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Ball State L 67-59 E. A. Diddle Arena
12/18/2023 Abilene Christian W 72-68 E. A. Diddle Arena
12/20/2023 Nevada W 66-60 Great Southern Bank Arena
12/21/2023 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena
12/29/2023 West Virginia State University - E. A. Diddle Arena
1/6/2024 @ Liberty - Liberty Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.