How to Watch the Western Kentucky vs. Missouri State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Missouri State Bears (5-3) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. It airs at 3:30 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Western Kentucky vs. Missouri State Scoring Comparison
- The Hilltoppers' 65.9 points per game are just 1.0 fewer point than the 66.9 the Bears allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 66.9 points, Western Kentucky is 3-2.
- Missouri State has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.9 points.
- The Bears score 63.1 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 64.2 the Hilltoppers give up.
- When Missouri State puts up more than 64.2 points, it is 3-1.
- Western Kentucky has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.1 points.
- The Bears are making 39.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Hilltoppers allow to opponents (39.7%).
- The Hilltoppers' 39.3 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Bears have conceded.
Western Kentucky Leaders
- Acacia Hayes: 16.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.7 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64)
- Alexis Mead: 11.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.7 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)
- Ana Teresa Faustino: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)
- Karris Allen: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Odeth Betancourt: 5.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%
Western Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Ball State
|L 67-59
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/18/2023
|Abilene Christian
|W 72-68
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|12/20/2023
|Nevada
|W 66-60
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Missouri State
|-
|Great Southern Bank Arena
|12/29/2023
|West Virginia State University
|-
|E. A. Diddle Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Liberty
|-
|Liberty Arena
