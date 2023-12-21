The Missouri State Bears (5-3) will be trying to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Great Southern Bank Arena. It airs at 3:30 PM ET.

Western Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri

Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Missouri TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Kentucky vs. Missouri State Scoring Comparison

The Hilltoppers' 65.9 points per game are just 1.0 fewer point than the 66.9 the Bears allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 66.9 points, Western Kentucky is 3-2.

Missouri State has a 4-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 65.9 points.

The Bears score 63.1 points per game, only 1.1 fewer points than the 64.2 the Hilltoppers give up.

When Missouri State puts up more than 64.2 points, it is 3-1.

Western Kentucky has a 6-0 record when allowing fewer than 63.1 points.

The Bears are making 39.8% of their shots from the field, just 0.1% higher than the Hilltoppers allow to opponents (39.7%).

The Hilltoppers' 39.3 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Bears have conceded.

Western Kentucky Leaders

Acacia Hayes: 16.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.7 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64)

16.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.7 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (23-for-64) Alexis Mead: 11.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.7 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)

11.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.7 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48) Ana Teresa Faustino: 9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59)

9.9 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.6 FG%, 28.8 3PT% (17-for-59) Karris Allen: 6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

6.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 34.2 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Odeth Betancourt: 5.8 PTS, 50.0 FG%

