The Missouri State Bears (3-3) will meet the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (6-4) at 3:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023.

Western Kentucky vs. Missouri State Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

3:30 PM ET

Western Kentucky Players to Watch

Alexis Mead: 12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Acacia Hayes: 15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Ana Teresa Faustino: 10.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Karris Allen: 7 PTS, 5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

7 PTS, 5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Odeth Betancourt: 6 PTS, 4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Missouri State Players to Watch

Indya Green: 11.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

11.8 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK Lacy Stokes: 10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK

10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0 BLK Kennedy Taylor: 8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.7 BLK

8.2 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.7 BLK Paige Rocca: 9.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Kyrah Daniels: 7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

