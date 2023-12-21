Thursday's game that pits the Illinois State Redbirds (7-4) against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (4-7) at Redbird Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-62 in favor of Illinois State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 21.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Illinois State Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET

Normal, Illinois

Normal, Illinois Venue: Redbird Arena

Southeast Missouri State vs. Illinois State Score Prediction

Prediction: Illinois State 77, Southeast Missouri State 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Southeast Missouri State vs. Illinois State

Computer Predicted Spread: Illinois State (-15.1)

Illinois State (-15.1) Computer Predicted Total: 138.5

Illinois State has gone 5-5-0 against the spread, while Southeast Missouri State's ATS record this season is 1-7-0. The Redbirds are 4-6-0 and the Redhawks are 3-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights

The Redhawks are being outscored by 3.7 points per game, with a -41 scoring differential overall. They put up 70 points per game (282nd in college basketball), and allow 73.7 per contest (250th in college basketball).

Southeast Missouri State loses the rebound battle by 1.5 boards on average. It collects 34 rebounds per game, 280th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.5.

Southeast Missouri State connects on 7.3 three-pointers per game (196th in college basketball) at a 30.4% rate (296th in college basketball), compared to the 5.4 per game its opponents make, at a 32.4% rate.

Southeast Missouri State forces 12.4 turnovers per game (165th in college basketball) while committing 13.1 (283rd in college basketball).

