Thursday's game at Show Me Center has the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (2-8) matching up with the Evansville Purple Aces (2-8) at 12:00 PM (on December 21). Our computer prediction projects a 76-71 victory for Southeast Missouri State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Redhawks enter this matchup following a 57-48 loss to Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Southeast Missouri State vs. Evansville Score Prediction

Prediction: Southeast Missouri State 76, Evansville 71

Southeast Missouri State Schedule Analysis

The Redhawks haven't secured a win this season versus a D1 team.

Southeast Missouri State has tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Redhawks are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most losses.

Southeast Missouri State Leaders

Jaliyah Green: 15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46)

15.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 35.8 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (15-for-46) Alecia Doyle: 12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

12.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.0 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Daejah Richmond: 8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

8.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 45.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Kiyley Flowers: 5.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.0 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19)

5.0 PTS, 2.2 STL, 35.0 FG%, 10.5 3PT% (2-for-19) Amiyah Buchanan: 5.1 PTS, 40.8 FG%

Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights

The Redhawks are being outscored by 7.2 points per game with a -72 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.1 points per game (204th in college basketball) and give up 72.3 per outing (311th in college basketball).

