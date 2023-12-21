Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oldham County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Oldham County, Kentucky. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Oldham County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Oldham High School at Washington County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Fairdale, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
