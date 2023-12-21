The Saint Mary's Gaels (7-5) are big, 14.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a four-game win streak when they host the Northern Kentucky Norse (7-5) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 127.5 points.

Northern Kentucky vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Moraga, California

Moraga, California Venue: University Credit Union Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Saint Mary's (CA) -14.5 127.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Norse Betting Records & Stats

Northern Kentucky has combined with its opponents to score more than 127.5 points in seven of nine games this season.

Northern Kentucky's average game total this season has been 144.0, 16.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Northern Kentucky is 6-3-0 ATS this season.

Northern Kentucky has come away with one win in the six contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Norse have not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +900 odds on them winning this game.

Northern Kentucky has an implied victory probability of 10% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Northern Kentucky vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Saint Mary's (CA) 5 50% 69.4 144.2 58.9 128.2 131.6 Northern Kentucky 7 77.8% 74.8 144.2 69.3 128.2 137.8

Additional Northern Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Norse's 74.8 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 58.9 the Gaels allow.

Northern Kentucky has put together a 6-2 ATS record and a 7-4 overall record in games it scores more than 58.9 points.

Northern Kentucky vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 14.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Saint Mary's (CA) 4-6-0 1-2 4-6-0 Northern Kentucky 6-3-0 1-0 6-3-0

Northern Kentucky vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Saint Mary's (CA) Northern Kentucky 16-2 Home Record 14-3 6-2 Away Record 6-6 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 74.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

