The Saint Mary's Gaels (4-5) meet the Northern Kentucky Norse (5-4) at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Northern Kentucky vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Information

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Sam Vinson: 14.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Marques Warrick: 18.1 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Michael Bradley: 7.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Keeyan Itejere: 6.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK
  • Trey Robinson: 6.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

  • Mitchell Saxen: 10.4 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Aidan Mahaney: 15.4 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Joshua Jefferson: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Augustas Marciulionis: 8.8 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Alex Ducas: 9.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Northern Kentucky vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Stat Comparison

Saint Mary's (CA) Rank Saint Mary's (CA) AVG Northern Kentucky AVG Northern Kentucky Rank
277th 69.9 Points Scored 71.3 254th
10th 60.6 Points Allowed 68.9 128th
32nd 38.3 Rebounds 28.1 343rd
18th 12.9 Off. Rebounds 7.9 270th
255th 6.6 3pt Made 5.6 314th
142nd 14.0 Assists 14.7 109th
99th 10.7 Turnovers 11.8 172nd

