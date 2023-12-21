Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nicholas County Today - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Nicholas County, Kentucky, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Nicholas County, Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eminence High School at Nicholas Co Middle-High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 21
- Location: Carlisle, KY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
